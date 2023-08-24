Van Belle's Quality Start Propels Worcester to Victory over Rochester
August 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Despite being outhit 6-4, the Worcester Red Sox (29-18, 68-54) edged out a win over the Rochester Red Wings (21-26, 55-65) by 4-3 final on Thursday afternoon at Innovative Field.
The WooSox took the game's first lead by plating a pair in the top of the third. After Niko Kavadas and Bradley Zimmer drew walks to begin the inning, David Hamilton laid down a bunt, and Rochester pitcher Wily Peralta's throw to first base went down the right field line, and that allowed Kavadas to score and moved Zimmer to third. Then, Ceddanne Rafaela grounded out to short to bring in Zimmer.
Rochester immediately responded by scoring two in the bottom of the third. Jacob Young hit a solo home run, and after Darren Baker tripled, Luis Garcia brought him in tie the game on a fielder's choice.
In the sixth, the WooSox again worked back-to-back walks to open the inning; this time it was Enmanuel Valdez and Bobby Dalbec reaching via base on balls. After Yu Chang grounded out to the pitcher and Stephen Scott struck out, Christian Arroyo hit a ground ball to the third baseman, and Jack Dunn's throw sailed over the first baseman's head and allowed both Valdez and Dalbec to score.
The Red Wings scored a run in the seventh inning on a two-out, infield single from Jacob Young to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Worcester starter Brian Van Belle picked up the win, tossing his second quality start at Triple-A. The right-hander went six innings and only allowed two runs on five hits. Van Belle struck out seven without walking a batter.
With the win, the WooSox move into a tie for first place in the International League standings with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, who take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders tonight at 6:35 p.m. With a Lehigh Valley loss, Worcester would move into sole possession of first place.
The WooSox continue their six-game series with the Red Wings tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Shane Drohan is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
