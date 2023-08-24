IronPigs Announce 2024 Home Schedule

August 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their game schedule for the 2024 season. Game times and a full IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced later. Opening Day will be Friday, March 29th, when the IronPigs host the Worcester Woo Sox at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs will be playing a 150-game season with a slate of 75 home games and 75 road games. Mondays are once again the traditional off-day in the season schedule, except for Monday, July 1 when the IronPigs will host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Lehigh Valley will be playing on Mother's Day (May 12th) and the IronPigs will also be home Easter Weekend (March 29th-31st), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24th-May 26th) and Labor Day Weekend (August 30th-September 1st).

The IronPigs will be welcoming in regional opponents Syracuse, Worcester, Rochester, and Buffalo for 12 games apiece during the 2024 season. The IronPigs chief rivals, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, will play at Coca-Park nine times, including July 1st-July 3rd. The IronPigs will also host International League opponents Charlotte, Durham, and Norfolk each for one series in Allentown as well.

The IronPigs will end the regular season at Coca-Cola Park when they host the Worcester Woo Sox from Tuesday, September 17 through Sunday, September 22 bookending the season with the Red Sox' top affiliate.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.