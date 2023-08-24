Jacob Young Slugs First Triple-A Homer in Loss

The Rochester Plates fell to Worcester for the second-straight day Thursday afternoon, 4-3. LF Jacob Young launched his first career Triple-A home run, as he and 2B Darren Baker posted the only multi-hit efforts for the Plates. The pitching staff combined to allow just four hits, their fewest in a game since 7/21 against Durham.

Worcester opened the scoring in the third, pushing across a pair of runs on an error and an RBI groundout by CF Ceddanne Rafaela to make the score 2-0. The Plates answered in the bottom half of the inning when Jacob Young launched his first career Triple-A home run, a 411-foot shot that cut the lead in half. A batter later, Darren Baker roped his fourth triple of the season to right-center field. He came around to score a batter later on a fielder's choice by DH Luis García, tying the game at 2-2 heading into the fourth.

2B Enmanuel Valdez and LF Bobby Dalbec drew back-to-back walks to lead off the sixth for the WooSox. Both runners moved into scoring position via a pair of stolen bases, and came around to score on a throwing error two batters later to give Worcester a 4-2 lead. Rochester responded in the bottom of the seventh, kicked off by a walk from SS Richie Martin followed by his team-leading 24th stolen base of the season. Two batters later, he came around to score on Jacob Young's second RBI of the day, this time a single to trim the lead to one.

The score remained at 4-3 heading into the Plates final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth. Despite an 11-pitch at-bat from PH Matt Adams, Rochester went down in order and dropped their second-straight game, 4-3. Of the Plates 21 games against Worcester this season, 12 have been decided by one run with Rochester posting a 6-6 record in those games.

RHP Wily Peralta made his team-leading 23rd start of the season for the Plates Thursday afternoon, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The right-hander logged 5.0 innings of work, allowing one earned on just one hit while striking out six and walking three. LHP Anthony Banda and LHP Joe La Sorsa followed with 2.0 innings each, combining to allow three hits without allowing an earned run.

LF Jacob Young earns the Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors Thursday night. The 24-year old launched his first Triple-A home run in just his third game with Rochester, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Between Harrisburg (17 games) and Rochester (three games), he has now posted eight multi-hit performances through 20 games in August.

Both teams return to action tomorrow night, as Rochester looks to even the series at 2-2. RHP Cory Abbot is scheduled to make his first start since 6/1 after appearing in 16 games with Washington, against WooSox LHP Shane Drohan. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

