Indians Walk-off I-Cubs for Series Lead

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (69-51) allowed seven runs in the third inning, dropping their second consecutive game to the Indianapolis Indians (57-64) by a score of 10-9, Thursday at Victory Field.

The I-Cubs got in front in the second on a solo home run from Alexander Canario and a two-run double from Bryce Windham. Canario homered again in his next at-bat, giving Iowa a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

Unfortunately, their lead didn't last, as Indianapolis put up a seven-spot in their half of the third to take a three-run lead. Their seven runs came on a home run from Canaan Smith, two run singles from Jared Triolo and Mason Martin and a two-run double from Chris Owings.

A bases loaded walk from Yonathan Perlaza brought Iowa within two, but a second solo home run from Smith-Njigba moved the score to 8-5. Both teams scored again in the sixth to make it 9-6, but the I-Cubs weren't done.

Iowa continued to claw back with a run in the seventh on a ground out from Matt Mervis, in the eighth on a double from Canario, and again in the ninth on a solo home run from Mervis. With the game tied at nine, Nick Gonzales was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end the game in a 10-9 victory for the Indians.

Alexander Canario went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs and four runs batted in. The home runs made it three straight games with a deep fly and 12 straight games with a hit.

Darius Hill went 3-for-5 and was just a home run shy of the cycle. The outfielder scored three runs, leading the way for Iowa.

In his first outing since July 21, Riley Thompson allowed two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings pitched. The righty struck out two batters and gave up one home run.

Iowa and Indianapolis will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Victory Field scheduled for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

