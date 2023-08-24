August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (69-50) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (56-64)

Thursday, August 24 - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Riley Thompson (2-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Beau Sulser (2-1, 7.84)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis are back on the diamond for game three of their scheduled six-game series. Taking the hill for Iowa will be Riley Thompson. Thompson will make his first start since being placed on the Injured List on July 22. He went 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits in his last outing on July 21. Thompson has faced Indianapolis three times in his career with each appearance coming this season. He is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA against the Indians. His last appearance on July 21 was against Indy. For the Indians, they will send right-hander Beau Sulser to the mound. Sulser was recently promoted to Indianapolis on August 5 after singing a minor league with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in June and then spending time with Double-A Altoona Curve. He has appeared in three games, two of them starts, for Indianapolis in 2023. During his time with the Indians this season, Sulser has tallied a record of 2-1 and an ERA of 7.84. In just 10.1 innings of work the Escondido, California native has allowed nine earned runs off 12 hits to go along with four walks and seven strikeouts. Opponents are hitting at a clip of .286 against Sulser at the Triple-A level as well. Sulser has faced Iowa five times previously in his career, all of which occurred in 2021, and is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

REYES ON A ROLL: Yesterday, pitcher Samuel Reyes was thrust into a spot start after the expected starter for Iowa, Jordan Wicks, was scratched from the lineup. The change of plans did not affect Reyes, however, as he held his own on the bump against the Indianapolis lineup. In his outing, the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, one walk, and struck out three batters. The Dominican Republic native was promoted to Iowa from Double-A Tennessee on August 12 and has been impressive during his time with the I-Cubs. In four games with Iowa this season Reyes has tallied a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 0.00. Over 10.2 innings of work the 27-year-old has allowed just four hits, five walks, and has struck out nine all while opponents are hitting at a lowly clip of just .111. For Reyes, it marked his first start since August 5 of this season when he got the nod for game two of a doubleheader while he was with Tennessee. Overall, it was ninth career start.

SUPER SLAUGHTER: Infielder Jake Slaughter was at it again in yesterday's contest as he went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI at the plate. Slaughter's performance marked his third consecutive game going yard, which tied the longest streak by an I-Cub this season. That achievement had been reached three times prior to yesterday with the last time occurring not too long ago when Yonathan Perlaza hit homers in three consecutive games from August 6-9. This is actually the second time this season in which Slaughter recorded three home runs in three games. The West Monroe, Louisiana native went on a three-game homer streak back on May 4-6 on the road against Columbus. For Slaughter, he has been on an absolute tear at the plate over his last five games as well. During this recent stretch of play the 26-year-old his hitting at a clip of .400 (8-for-20) with a double, three home runs, and seven RBI to go along with a .429 on-base percentage and a .900 slugging percentage.

NOT GREAT IN THE EIGHTH: In yesterday's game against Indianapolis, the I-Cubs held a 4-3 lead heading into the eighth inning. Unfortunately, that is when it fell apart for Iowa. The Indians posted six runs in the frame as pitcher Anthony Kay struggled on the mound for the I-Cubs. Kay stayed on the mound for the entire inning, but recorded a line of four hits, six runs (three of them earned), three walks, and one strikeout. Kay was also credited with a throwing an error that allowed a run to score on a softly hit grounder to the infield by Nick Gonzales. It marked the fifth time this season that Iowa lost a game when leading after seven innings of play. The I-Cubs now have a record of 53-5 in that instance. When looking at the season, the eighth inning has been a struggle for the I-Cubs as opponents are outscoring them at a rate of 92-59. The run differential of 33 is the widest margin of runs scored in an inning between Iowa and its opponents this season.

LET'S GO CANARIO: Alexander Canario has seemed to find his rhythm since coming back from injuries he suffered in the offseason. The No. 14 ranked prospect in Chicago's system had himself a game yesterday, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, a home run, and two RBI. Canario has now hit home runs in two-straight games and extended his hitting streak to 11-games, which is a new career for the Dominican Republic native. During his current hitting streak, the 23-year-old has posted some impressive numbers to help pace Iowa's offense. Over this time frame Canario has slashed .347/.377/.694 and has recorded five doubles, four homers, and 17 RBI. He has also collected four multi-hit performances in that span.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game three of their final six-game series this year, with Iowa and Indianapolis are currently tied at 1-1 in the series. The loss by the I-Cubs yesterday moved them to 13-7 this year against Indianapolis, going 9-3 at Principal Park and 4-4 now at Victory Field. The loss put an end to a three-game winning streak against the Indians dating back to their last series at Principal Park. Iowa is now 51-63 all-time overall against Indianapolis, going 23-36 all-time on the road against the Indians.

SHORT HOPS: Yesterday marked the end of Pete Crow-Armstrong's 15-game hit streak as he went 0-for-2 at the plate with a strikeout after checking into the game in the seventh inning...Jake Slaughter added to his team leading home run and RBI totals yesterday and now has 21 homers and 74 RBI on the season; in terms of International League rankings Slaughter is tied for 14th in home runs and tied for seventh in RBI...Iowa committed two errors against Indianapolis yesterday and now has a record of .500 (7-7) when it commits two errors in a game this season...Jake Washer, who has seen limited action this season, recorded his first hit since July 16 by going 1-for-4 in yesterday's contest.

