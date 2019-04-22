Rainiers Rally for Five Ninth Inning Runs to Complete Comeback against Isotopes

Albuquerque, NM - A ninth inning error, wild pitch and passed ball by the Albuquerque Isotopes were all part of a five-run frame that helped the Tacoma Rainiers snap a three-game skid on Monday at Isotopes Park, 8-6.

Trailing by three, Tacoma (7-12) loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth for third baseman Kristopher Negron to double home two runs and put the go-ahead run in scoring position. A batter later, center fielder Braden Bishop reached on a throwing error by pitcher Yency Almonte (0-1) which scored catcher Austin Nola to tie the game.

After shortstop J.P. Crawford was intentionally walked, consequentially ending his 15-game hitting streak, a wild pitch plated Negron to put the Rainiers ahead for the first time since the seventh inning. One pitch later, Albuquerque (12-7) catcher Chris Rabago surrendered a passed ball, bringing in Bishop to give the Rainiers an insurance tally.

In the bottom of the ninth, right-hander Parker Markel shut the door with a 1-2-3 inning, clinching his first save of the season and just Tacoma's second (Alaniz, 4/5).

The Rainiers jumped out in front on the first batter of the game when Bishop crushed his first career Triple-A home run on a 3-0 pitch against Isotopes starter Nelson Gonzalez. Left fielder Eric Young, Jr. belted his own solo big fly in the second, putting Tacoma up, 2-0.

The Rainiers experimented with an "opener" on Monday, turning to lefty Matt Tenuta to start the game. Following a scoreless first inning, southpaw Justus Sheffield took over for the next three frames, allowing one run on three hits and throwing 46 pitches.

After two scoreless innings from right-hander Aaron Northcraft, Nick Rumbelow allowed two runs on a home run and did not record an out because he was ejected for hitting the following batter. Righty David McKay (2-0) got through the next two innings but allowed Albuquerque's go-ahead runs. The 24-year-old was credited with the win after the ninth inning rally.

