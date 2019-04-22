Rojas Leads Bees to An 8-4 Victory

Jose Rojas belted two homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday afternoon. The Bees trailed 2-1 with two out and no one on base in the seventh when Ty Kelly singled, Brennon Lund walked and Taylor Ward reached on a catcher's interference to load the bases.

Former Bee and Angel Williams Jerez came out of the bullpen for Sacramento and hit Jared Walsh in the right shoulder on a 1-0 pitch to force in the tying run. Rojas then turned on a 1-2 pitch from Jerez and deposited it into the right field bullpen to give Salt Lake a 6-2 lead. After the River Cats scored two runs in the eighth, the Bees put it away in the ninth on solo homers by Taylor Ward and Rojas, who had given the Bees a 1-0 in the first with an RBI single

Mike Kaelin (1-0) earned his first career Triple-A win by tossing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Jake Jewell recorded the final four outs to pick up his first save of the season. Starting pitcher Greg Mahle went four innings and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Ward added three hits and one RBI, as the Bees salvage the final game of the series to go 2-5 on the road trip.

