Aces Drop Series Finale, Return Home Wednesday

El Paso, Texas - The Reno Aces offense failed to get the bats going at Southwest University Park this morning, dropping game four of the series by a score of 4-3. Southpaw Anthony Vasquez did his part to keep Reno in the game (5.1 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 4 K), but Reno's four total hits couldn't get it done. Kevin Cron was the lone bright spot offensively this afternoon, finishing 1-for-4 with a solo blast. Cron's homer in the sixth was his 6th of the season and team-leading 19th RBI.

El Paso wasted little time getting into the scoring column. It took all of five pitches for the Chihuahuas to take a 1-0 lead. Michael Gettys got the game started with a double into right field off Vasquez. Luis Urias followed in a 2-2 count with a RBI two-base hit into left field. Josh Naylor extended the El Paso lead in the bottom of the third with a RBI double. Naylor now has six doubles on the season. Yasmany Tomas made things interesting with a two-run shot in the top of the 9th, but with two outs, it was too little too late. The Aces return home to Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday and will take on the division-leading Fresno Grizzlies.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (1-for-4, HR)

Yasmany Tomas (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI)

Joey Krehbiel (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER)

Top Performers - El Paso

Josh Naylor (2-for-4)

Dietrich Enns (5.0, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 K, 0 ER)

Austin Allen (1-for-4, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday April 23 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day

Notes & Information

Hard Hitters: Per Sports Info Solutions, entering today, 2017 Pacific Coast League MVP Christian Walker leads Major League baseball in % of at-bats ending with a hard-hit ball. Walker (49%), Christian Yelich (48%), Carlos Santana (47%), Yasmani Grandal (46%), and Cody Bellinger (46%).

On the Move Again: Arizona Diamondbacks Blake Swihart reported to the Major League team today. Following yesterday's game, the club optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Triple-A Reno. Sherfy, 27, was recalled prior to yesterday's game. He has 5 relief appearances at Reno this season, going 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA (2 ER in 5.1 IP) and 9 strikeouts. For the D-backs, he has held opponents scoreless in 24 of 26 career outings, with a 1.00 ERA (3 ER in 27.0 IP), .144 opponent average and 26 strikeouts.

