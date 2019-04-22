Baby Cakes Beat Chasers 9-2

Baby Cakes batters bashed three home runs, including a solo shot from J.T. Riddle as part of a six-run fourth inning, while Omaha first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert upped his hit streak to 13 games and Storm Chasers center fielder Bubba Starling collected two hits in New Orleans' 9-2 win on Monday evening at The Shrine on Airline.

After Omaha struck first by taking advantage of a Baby Cakes balk in the top of the third, New Orleans SS Deven Marrero evened the contest with a solo homer in the bottom of the frame. The Baby Cakes then surged ahead with their big six-run frame aided by Riddle's solo shot. Riddle would later drive in two more runs to cap the inning's scoring via a two-run single to center, opening the advantage to 7-1.

New Orleans put an exclamation mark on the night via C Bryan Holaday 'solo homer in the eighth, along with 2B Isan Diaz 's RBI double. Storm Chasers DH Erick Mejia 's run-scoring single in the ninth narrowed the deficit to seven.

Riddle (3-5, R, HR, 3 RBI), Diaz (2-5, 2 RBI), Holaday (2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, RBI) and RF Peter O'Brien all posted multi-hit efforts for the Baby Cakes. Starling (2-3), Mejia (2-3, RBI, BB) and LF Elier Hernandez (2-3, 2B), meanwhile, each recorded two knocks for Omaha in the defeat. Cuthbert led off the second inning with a single to center to extend his hit streak to 13. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez began the sixth with a single of his own, meaning he has now reached base in each of his 16 games played with the Storm Chasers in 2019.

New Orleans starter Zac Gallen (6.2 IP, 7 H, R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned his second victory with a quality outing, while Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat. Storm Chasers relievers Andres Machado (2.1 IP, BB, K) and Josh Staumont (1.0 IP, 3 K) combined for 3.1 hitless frames of work.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Wednesday, April 24 to begin a five-game homestand versus the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.

