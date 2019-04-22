OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 22, 2019

Iowa Cubs (11-6) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-11)

Game #18 of 140/Home #12 of 70 (3-8) Pitching Probables: IOW-RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (0-2, 6.75) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (0-1, 5.79)

Monday, April 22, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Iowa Cubs wrap up their four-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Iowa leads the series, 3-0, and the Dodgers are trying to avoid their first series sweep since June 26-28, 2018 against Nashville in OKC, which included a doubleheader, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have only been swept in one four-game series since May 2016.

Last Game: A grand slam by Jim Adduci in the sixth inning and three-run homer by Dixon Machado in the ninth inning sent Iowa to an 8-3 win against the Dodgers Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the game's first lead in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Paulo Orlando. It remained a 1-0 game thanks to five scoreless innings by Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart. In the sixth, Iowa loaded the bases with three straight walks by Dodgers reliever Josh Smoker before a sacrifice fly by Johnny Field tied the game, 1-1. Following an intentional walk, Adduci connected on a grand slam to right-center field for a 5-1 Iowa advantage. OKC's second run of the afternoon came in the eighth inning when Jake Peter hit a RBI double to deep center field to cut Iowa's lead to 5-2. Iowa quickly answered in the top of the ninth inning as Machado hit a towering three-run homer out of the ballpark to left field to extend Iowa's lead to 8-2. Matt Beaty led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a triple for the Dodgers before Connor Joe's sacrifice fly cut Iowa's lead to 8-3, but that would be Oklahoma City's final run of the day. Iowa starting pitcher Duncan Robinson (1-1) picked up the win, holding the Dodgers to one run and four hits over 7.0 innings. He allowed one walk and recorded one strikeout. Dakota Mekkes was credited with his third save of the season. Smoker (1-2) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (0-1) makes his team-leading fourth start for OKC tonight...In his most recent start April 17 against Omaha, Corcino pitched on three days' rest and allowed a season-high six runs and nine hits over 5.0 innings with three strikeouts and no walks. He took the loss in the team's 8-5 defeat...Corcino leads the Dodgers with 17 total strikeouts against only three walks over 14.0 innings to start the season...Corcino spent most of 2018 with the OKC Dodgers, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Over five career appearances against Iowa, including three starts, Corcino has allowed a combined six runs and 16 hits over 19.0 innings pitched with eight walks and 25 strikeouts. During his last meeting with the I-Cubs April 13 at Iowa in Game 2 of a doubleheader, Corcino gave up one run and three hits over 4.0 innings in a no decision.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 2-5 2018: 11-5 All-time: 153-155 At OKC: 81-72

The Dodgers and Cubs meet for their second series in a week...The Dodgers split a four-game series at Iowa April 13-15. Will Smith collected four hits, four RBI, scored five runs, doubled and hit two homers over the four-game set...After winning just five games all season against the Dodgers in 2018, the I-Cubs have already matched their win total through seven matchups in 2019, with wins in five of the last six games. Additionally, the I-Cubs are now 3-0 this season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after going 1-7 last year. They've scored 29 runs after plating a total of 20 runs over their eight games in OKC last season...OKC outscored the I-Cubs, 64-43, last season, but have been outscored, 40-25, so far this season, including 29-8 during the current series...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against Iowa, as well as three of the last four with the I-Cubs...Going back to last season, Iowa is 8-3 over last 11 games against OKC.

On the Wrong Side of History: The Dodgers have lost a season-high five straight games and are five games below .500 at any point for the first time in the OKC Dodgers era (since 2015). In fact, OKC is five games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season when the RedHawks finished with a 68-75 record. Between the 2012-18 seasons, there were only four instances the team was as much as three games below .500...OKC is 6-11 overall this season, and this is the quickest the team has reached 11 losses since 2011 when the RedHawks started the season 4-11. Last year, the team didn't lose its 11th game until Game 35 (May 13)...During the current losing skid, the Dodgers have been outscored, 41-16, and have only held a lead in seven of the 45 innings...OKC last lost five straight games Aug. 6-11, 2018, and has not lost six games in a row since June 24-29 last season.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe is 7-for-14 at the plate over his first five games back with the Dodgers after clearing waivers last week as a Major League Rule 5 selection from San Francisco. He has reached base in 10 of his first 18 plate appearances...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa last season, Joe slashed .299/.408/.527 with a career-best 17 homers. His .935 OPS led all Dodgers full-season minor leaguers.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins connected on his team-leading sixth double of the season in the second inning yesterday and scored OKC's first run of the game. After beginning the season 1-for-12, Perkins is 11-for-32 (.344) with six doubles...Perkins is tied for third among American Conference players with his six two-baggers, and he has collected at least 20 doubles in each of his first seven professional seasons. He led Triple-A Tacoma with 25 doubles last season.

Settling the Sborz: Josh Sborz returned to OKC yesterday from his first career Major League call-up and worked a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts. Through his first three outings with OKC this season, Sborz has thrown 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits while striking out 11 of the 19 batters he's faced.

Tough Sledding: Over the last seven games, the OKC pitching staff has allowed a total of 59 runs while opponents have batted .304 (78x257) with 35 extra-base hits, including 13 home runs. During that stretch, the team has a 7.57 ERA (53 ER/63.0 IP) and 1.86 WHIP (78 H + 39 BB/63.0 IP). Yesterday marked the first time during the stretch opponents did not have at least 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position, but opponents have now totaled 90 AB with RISP (22x90)...The team has allowed at least five runs in each game for the first time since 2012 when the RedHawks did so in 12 straight games July 16-27, 2012...OKC has allowed a combined 22 walks over the last three games, with at least six in each game. Of the 22 free passes handed out, 13 have come around to score...The starting rotation has only covered 30.2 innings and has allowed 24 runs and 37 hits. Meanwhile, the bullpen has been forced to pick up the other 32.1 IP and has allowed 35 runs (32 ER), 41 hits and 25 walks (8.91 ERA, 2.04 WHIP)...Iowa's five-run sixth inning last night marked the fifth time in the last six games an opponent has had an inning of five or more runs. Last season the Dodgers didn't allow their first five-run inning until June 8, and it was July 16 by the time they surrendered their fourth inning of five or more runs. In home games only, the team didn't allow a five-run inning until June 28 and the fifth instance occurred Aug. 10.

Broom Breakers: Last season the Dodgers went 3-1 when entering the fourth game of a series looking to avoid a sweep, including 2-1 at home. Iowa has not swept a four-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Aug. 10-13, 2007.

