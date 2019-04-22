Three Homers Aren't Enough as Dodgers Avoid Sweep
April 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Iowa Cubs (11-7) missed the sweep as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-11) secured an 8-5 victory, Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The two teams combined for six home runs on the night to account for nine of the 13 runs scored.
Iowa got off to a hot start, getting a pair of two-run home runs from Ian Happ and Jim Adduci in the first inning. The effort set the tone for the game as Dodgers' starting pitcher Daniel Corcino cut Iowa's lead in half with his own two-run blast in the second.
Oklahoma City battled back in a big way as it posted a four-run fourth inning on three hits to take a 6-4 edge. The Dodgers got help from two walks and an error in the frame.
The home run derby continued with a Matt Beaty solo shot in the sixth for the Dodgers, and a Cristhian Adames solo homer in the seventh for the I-Cubs. Kyle Garlick hit the game's sixth long ball with another solo shot in the seventh to keep Oklahoma City's lead comfortable.
Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3) took the loss as he was ticketed with six earned runs through 3.2 innings while walking four and striking out three. Corcino (1-1) captured the victory and Jaime Schultz the save (1).
Postgame Notes:
- Jim Adduci has homered in back-to-back games and is the third I-Cub to do so this season.
- In his first game since coming off the IL, Cristhian Adames went 2-for-4 with two runs, one home run and one RBI.
- Dillon Maples and Alberto Baldonado each gave 1.1 scoreless innings of work out of the bullpen.
The I-Cubs return to Principal Park for a nine-game homestand running April 24-May 2. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
