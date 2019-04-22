Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (5-12) vs. San Antonio Missions (9-8)

Game #18: Nashville Sounds (5-12) vs. San Antonio Missions (9-8)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Richelson Peña (1-2, 4.82) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, ---)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

High Quality: Ariel Jurado's quality start in game one of Sunday's doubleheader is Nashville's fourth of the season. Jurado earned his third win of the season, making him tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with Las Vegas' Daniel Mengden and El Paso's Cal Quantrill. Jurado is also ranked among PCL leaders in innings pitched (T4th, 22.2) and strikeouts (T5th, 22). Among qualified pitchers, he also ranks second in strikeouts to walks (11.00).

Stay Flexible: Hunter Cole's start at first base in game two yesterday was his first start in the infield for the Sounds this season. He made one start at first base for Triple-A Round Rock in 2018, but Cole last started at the position in 2014 with shortseason Salem-Kizer. In 2015, he started 25 games at second base between Advanced-A San Jose and Double-A Richmond. During that 2014 season with Salem-Kizer, he also started three games at third base.

Saving the Day: Miguel Del Pozo recorded a one-out save yesterday in game one, making him the third different Sounds pitcher to do so, joining Nick Gardewine and Zac Curtis. It was Del Pozo's eighth save of his career.

Extra Eli: Eli White totaled two extra-base hits in the two games on Sunday, hitting a triple in game one and a double in game two. He now has six extra-base hits, putting him tied-for-second on the team with Andy Ibáñez and only trails Matt Davidson who has seven. His triple was his second of the season which ties him for the team lead with Zack Granite and is also tied-for-third in the Pacific Coast League with that total. His double in game two was the only hit by Nashville in that game.

