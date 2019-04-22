Aviators Host El Paso from April 24-28

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a five-game homestand from Wednesday-Sunday, April 24-28 at Las Vegas Ballpark® All games are at 7:05 p.m. except for the Sunday matinee contest at 12:05 p.m. in the series fianle.

The Aviators, with a Triple-A best record of 14-4 (.778), is concluding the seven-game Northern California road trip on Monday in Fresno against the Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The PCL has a scheduled off day on Tuesday, April 23. Las Vegas, under manager Fran Riordan, are in the first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the A's.

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 7 dates, Las Vegas total is 68,210 for an average of 9,744 (seven sellouts). The grand opening game on April 9 was a season-high sellout crowd of 11,036 vs. Sacramento. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 36 seasons (1983-2018). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,069,221. In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

2006 365,659 72 dates 5,079 average

*inaugural season

The opener of the homestand on April 24 against the Chihuahuas will feature Wag Your Tail Wednesdays / Bark on the Berm.

$2 Beer Night will be presented in game two of the series against El Paso on Thursday, April 25. Proper identification is required for $2 beer night.

HomeAid Southern Nevada, official outreach partner of Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, will sponsor a "Baby Essentials Drive" at the ballpark on Thursday, April 25.

Fans can bring diapers, wipes, bottles, formula and all collected items will be donated to Living Grace Home and The Shade Tree. For each fan donation, they will receive a $5 certificate to use at the concession stand.

The inaugural post-game Fireworks Show in Las Vegas Ballpark will be presented in game three of the series on Friday, April 26. The game is sold out!

STAR WARS NIGHT will then be featured on Saturday, April 27. The game is sold out!

Game four of the series against the Chihuahuas on Saturday, April 27 will also feature the second of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox cable channels 14 and 1014 in high definition. Russ Langer and Jerry Reuss will call the action.

Little League Day/Sunday Family Day will be presented in the homestand finale on April 28. Pre-Game Yoga on the Field will also be featured.

El Paso's roster features three of the top 10 prospects in the Padres organization, according to Baseball America: left-handed pitcher Logan Allen (No. 8); outfielder Josh Naylor (No. 9); right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill (No. 10).

El Paso has captured four straight Pacific Southern Division titles (2015-18) and were the PCL champions in 2016. Manager Edwin Rodriguez played for the Las Vegas Stars (infielder) from 1984-87. He was the manager of the Florida Marlins from 2010-11 and the Puerto Rico National Team (2012-17).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a brief four-game road trip to Northern Nevada beginning on Monday, April 29 to face intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Greater Nevada Field. The series will conclude on Thursday, May 2.

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada. Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2019 campaign will mark the 11th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-to-6)

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday day games (April - June) from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 943-7200.

