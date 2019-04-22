Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds

San Antonio Missions (9-8) at Nashville Sounds (5-12)

Game #18/Away Game #10

Monday, April 22, 6:35 p.m.

First Tennessee Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Richelson Pena (1-2, 4.82)

First Impression: In his Missions debut yesterday, Thomas Jankins made a terrific first impression pitching five shutout innings, allowing one hit, and picking up the win. His start in game two of yesterday's doubleheader was his first career start at the Triple-A level, he made one appearance with Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018. His pitching line was slighty unusual, as he did not record a strikeout. This was the second time Jankins has recorded zero strikeouts in a game he started. The other time he did so was July 20, 2018 with Double-A Biloxi.

Pitch Nearly Perfect: Thomas Jankins, Josh Fields and Taylor Williams combined for a one-hit shutout win in game two of yesterday's doubleheader. Those three also allowed just two base-on-balls during the game. This performance was the first shutout for San Antonio since August 27, 2018.

Shake It Off: Normally making an error can spell trouble for teams, but so far the Missions are proving that not to be the case. After committing two errors in game two of yesterday's doubleheader, and getting the win, the Missions are now 6-3 in games where they commit an error. In contrast, they are 3-5 in games where they commit no errors.

Good Sunday for 'Pen: Throughout the season, the Missions bullpen has been a major problem, resulting in the majority of the team's earned runs and five of the team's eight losses. Sunday was a different story for the bullpen as three Missions relievers (Jon Olczak, Josh Fields, Taylor Williams) combined for three shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

