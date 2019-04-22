Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds
April 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (9-8) at Nashville Sounds (5-12)
Game #18/Away Game #10
Monday, April 22, 6:35 p.m.
First Tennessee Park
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Richelson Pena (1-2, 4.82)
First Impression: In his Missions debut yesterday, Thomas Jankins made a terrific first impression pitching five shutout innings, allowing one hit, and picking up the win. His start in game two of yesterday's doubleheader was his first career start at the Triple-A level, he made one appearance with Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018. His pitching line was slighty unusual, as he did not record a strikeout. This was the second time Jankins has recorded zero strikeouts in a game he started. The other time he did so was July 20, 2018 with Double-A Biloxi.
Pitch Nearly Perfect: Thomas Jankins, Josh Fields and Taylor Williams combined for a one-hit shutout win in game two of yesterday's doubleheader. Those three also allowed just two base-on-balls during the game. This performance was the first shutout for San Antonio since August 27, 2018.
Shake It Off: Normally making an error can spell trouble for teams, but so far the Missions are proving that not to be the case. After committing two errors in game two of yesterday's doubleheader, and getting the win, the Missions are now 6-3 in games where they commit an error. In contrast, they are 3-5 in games where they commit no errors.
Good Sunday for 'Pen: Throughout the season, the Missions bullpen has been a major problem, resulting in the majority of the team's earned runs and five of the team's eight losses. Sunday was a different story for the bullpen as three Missions relievers (Jon Olczak, Josh Fields, Taylor Williams) combined for three shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)
"San Antonio Missions pitcher Adrian Houser to get start for Milwaukee Brewers on Monday against St. Louis Cardinals - photo gallery @missionsmilb @Brewers @BrewersPD #missionsmilb #samissions #MissionsBaseball"
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
We've got a Gold Glover in our midst! atmilb.com/2Zp9gSe
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2019
- Rainiers Rally for Five Ninth Inning Runs to Complete Comeback against Isotopes - Tacoma Rainiers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- Aces Drop Series Finale, Return Home Wednesday - Reno Aces
- Aviators Host El Paso from April 24-28 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Redbirds Split Series with Round Rock - Memphis Redbirds
- Jones Drives Express to 9-4 Victory over Redbirds - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Ty France Named PCL Player of the Week - El Paso Chihuahuas
- France, Gomber Shine, Honored with Weekly Awards - PCL
- Gomber Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week - Memphis Redbirds
- Troy Stokes Jr. to be Presented with Rawlings Gold Glove Award During April 25 Pregame Ceremony - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (9-8) vs. Round Rock Express (10-7) - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Missions Stories
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds
- Troy Stokes Jr. to be Presented with Rawlings Gold Glove Award During April 25 Pregame Ceremony
- Jankins Leads Missions Staff in Shutout Effort
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds
- Erceg and Smith Lead Missions' Charge