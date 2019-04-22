Gomber Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis Redbirds starting pitcher Austin Gomber has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 15-21, the league announced Monday.

Gomber earned the honor after throwing a complete-game shutout in Saturday's 3-0 Memphis win over the Round Rock Express (Astros) in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He allowed just three hits in 7.0 innings, with two coming in the second inning and the other in the fourth. He faced the minimum over the final five innings of his outing and retired the final nine Express hitters of the ballgame.

Gomber struck out six and walked one, and he needed just 87 pitches to finish the game. The southpaw tossed 55 of the 87 pitches for strikes, 63 percent.

In four starts for the Redbirds this season, Gomber is 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. He has issued just five walks this year, and opponents are hitting .215 against him.

This is Gomber's third PCL weekly award after winning league Pitcher of the Week for April 23-29 and May 21-27, 2018. He was named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April 2018 as well.

