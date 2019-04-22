Redbirds Split Series with Round Rock

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (9-9) were hampered by the home run Monday afternoon at AutoZone Park and lost the series finale to the Round Rock Express (Astros), 9-4.

Memphis pitching gave up four long balls, with two coming to Taylor Jones in his first two at-bats of the game. Yordan Alvarez blasted his 10th of the season in the ninth inning, and Jack Mayfield added one in the ninth as well.

On the Redbirds' side, Johan Mieses had two home runs of his own and finished the game with three RBI. He also made a run-saving diving catch in right field. John Nogowski had two hits for Memphis, and he drove in the club's other run in the ballgame.

Mieses' two homers marked the first two-homer game for a Redbird hitter this year.

Genesis Cabrera started and allowed four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings, and he was followed out of the Memphis bullpen by Ryan Meisinger, Tommy Layne, and Chris Beck.

The Redbirds now hit the road for 13 games in 14 days at Omaha, New Orleans, and Nashville. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 7.

