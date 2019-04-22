Burnes, Pen Keep Missions Hot on the Mound
April 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
NASHVILLE - Corbin Burnes and five relievers helped the Missions post their second straight shutout with a 5-0 win over the Nashville Sounds Monday night at First Tennessee Park.
San Antonio captured three of four games in the series after dropping both games in Memphis to begin the road trip.
Burnes, who was recently optioned down to San Antonio from Milwaukee, worked three innings by design. The right-hander allowed one hit while issuing three walks and fanning three. He had a two-strike count on seven of the 13 hitters he faced.
Tory Stokes slugged a two-run homer to highlight a three-run second inning while Keston Hiura unloaded a 409-foot homer to left field in third inning. It was Hiura's fifth longball of the season.
Michael Tonkin was credited with the win in relief, as San Antonio held Nashville scoreless over its final 17 innings in the series.
Tyrone Taylor collected three of the Missions seven hits on the night.
The club is off Tuesday before opening a five-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Wednesday--RH Bubba Derby (0-1, 6.19) vs. RH Dennis Santana (0-1, 15.43) 7:05 PM
KONO 860 AM
Burnes, Pen Keep Missions Hot on the Mound
