Grand slam dooms River Cats in series-ending loss

West Sacramento, Calif. - Right-handed starter Shaun Anderson turned out a solid 5.2-inning outing but the bullpen would falter, resulting in an 8-4 loss for the Sacramento River Cats (9-9) at the hands of the Salt Lake Bees (5-12).

Anderson struck out five, allowed a pair of doubles, and surrendered just one run in his best start of the season. But submariner Tyler Rogers loaded the bases in the seventh inning and was pulled for lefty Williams Jerez. After plunking the first batter he faced, Jerez watched a grand slam clear the fence off the bat of Bees third baseman Jose Rojas - one of two home runs the lefty would hit in the game.

River Cats third baseman Donovan Solano stayed hot at the plate as he recorded nearly half of the team's eight hits on Monday. Batting .353 on the season, the veteran Columbian infielder now has nine hits in his last four games.

After enjoying their first scheduled off-day of the season, the River Cats will kick off a nine-game road trip with five games in Tacoma facing the Rainiers. Southpaw Ty Blach (0-0, 5.68) will get the ball for game one while Tacoma is scheduled to send righty Christian Bergman (0-1, 6.75) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Additional Notes

- Anderson's 5.2 innings marked his longest outing of the young season. He pitched five or more innings in all eight of his starts last year with Sacramento.

- The grand slam to Rojas was the first allowed by Sacramento since August 22 of last season when Astros prospect Kyle Tucker launched one at Raley Field against Roberto Gomez. Amazingly, they gave one up to Albuquerque's Josh Fuentes just five days earlier.

