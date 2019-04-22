Chihuahuas Sweep Reno

The El Paso Chihuahuas held off Reno's ninth inning rally to beat the Aces 4-3 Monday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas took all four games, completing their first series sweep of 2019.

Dietrich Enns pitched five shutout innings for El Paso, the fourth straight game a Chihuahuas' starter has pitched five innings or more and allowed one run or less. Austin Allen and Peter Van Gansen both hit solo homers for El Paso, extending the Chihuahuas' PCL-leading total to 40.

Ty France went 0-for-3 with his league-leading ninth hit by pitch, ending his hitting streak at 14 games. The Chihuahuas have won 10 of their last 11 games and are now 6-0 in day games this year.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Tuesday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/22/579428#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579428

Team Records: Reno (5-13), El Paso (11-7)

Next Game: Wednesday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (2-0, 3.74) vs. Las Vegas LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

