Missions Begin Five-Game Homestand Wednesday

April 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions return home Wednesday for a five-game homestand. The Missions will welcome in the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) for five games.

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Pregame Rawlings Gold Glove Award presentation for outfielder Troy Stokes Jr.

* Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

* Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

Friday, April 26 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Silver and Black Jersey Giveaway presented by McCombs Ford West - The first 2,000 fans through the gates at Wolff Stadium will receive a special silver and black #19 San Antonio baseball jersey

* Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Saturday, April 27 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Video Game Night presented by Autism Community Network - the Missions will wear special video game-themed jerseys, which will be up for auction. Fans can bid on their favorite player's jersey throughout the game at the table on the third base side of the concourse. The bidding will start when gates open at 6:00 p.m. and end following the postgame fireworks.

* Stick around after the game for a postgame firework show presented by Autism Community Network

Sunday, April 28 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 2:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

* Bark in the Park - Fans can bring their furry friends to the ballpark to enjoy a baseball game at no additional cost.

* Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K - Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

* Postgame Kids Run the Bases

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

