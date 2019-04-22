Troy Stokes Jr. to be Presented with Rawlings Gold Glove Award During April 25 Pregame Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Inc. will present Missions outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. with his 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Award during a special pregame ceremony on Thursday, April 25 at Wolff Stadium.

Stokes was one of nine players in the 10 domestic-based full-season Minor Leagues to be selected for this honor. The award is given to a player at each position who showcases his superior defensive skills throughout the season.

Stokes spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Biloxi and committed just one error in 220 total chances. He played 114 of his 123 defensive games in left field and led all Minor League left fielders with a .995 fielding percentage.

Presenting Stokes with the award will be Tim Brunswick, Senior Vice President, Baseball and Business Operations for Minor League Baseball and a representative from the Pacific Coast League.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

