Little Caesars to Offer "We Win...You Win" Promotion for Salt Lake Bees Games

April 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - Little Caesars, the Official Pizza of Smith's Ballpark, will be offering the "We Win...You Win" promotion for Salt Lake Bees games in 2019. The 55 Wasatch Front Little Caesars locations will offer a free Large EXTRAMOSTBESTEST Pepperoni Pizza with the order of one custom round multi-topping pizza through the Little Caesars app by using promo code SLBEES the day after any Bees win. The promotion will begin on Wednesday, April 24 and will conclude at the end of the 2019 Bees season.

Little Caesars operates one concession stand at Smith's Ballpark, located near the first base entrance. They are also the Official Pizza of Vivint Smart Home Arena with two concession stands on level 5 that serve pizza at Utah Jazz games, concerts and other shows.

Known for its HOT-N-READY© pizza and famed Crazy Bread©, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for 10 years in a row. Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

The "We Win...You Win" promotion has also been in effect for all Utah Jazz games during the 2018-2019 season as well as Salt Lake City Stars and NBA 2K League Jazz Gaming team wins.

Little Caesars restaurants across Utah are owned and operated by Sizzling Platter, the Utah-based restaurant management company with more than 430 restaurant units in 13 states and multiple countries. In addition to Little Caesars, Sizzling Platter has four other brands in its concept portfolio, including Dunkin', Wingstop, Red Robin and Sizzler.

