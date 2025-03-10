Quarterfinal Berth on the Line as LAFC Travels to Face Columbus Crew in Concacaf Champions Cup Action on Tuesday, March 11
March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC travels to central Ohio for the second leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series against the Columbus Crew on Tuesday, March 11. Kickoff from Lower.com Field is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on FS2.
LAFC won the first leg of the two-match, aggregate-goal series 3-0 behind a pair of goals from Denis Bouanga and an additional strike from Nathan Ordaz at BMO Stadium on March 4. The Black & Gold is seeking its third Quarterfinal berth in the continental competition after reaching the Final in both of its previous tournament appearances in 2020 and 2023.
Overall, LAFC holds a 4W-3L-0D record all-time against the Crew across all competitions including a 2-2-0 record in Columbus. The two teams have met three times in knockout competition, with the Crew holding a 2-1-0 record in those meetings after defeating LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup Final and the 2024 Leagues Cup Final.
The Black & Gold returns to MLS regular season action this weekend when the club hosts Austin FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes as well as 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC at Columbus Crew
Kickoff: Tuesday, March 11 @ 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH)
Watch: FS2
