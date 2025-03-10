Earthquakes Forward Josef Martínez Called for International Duty

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Josef Martínez has been called up to represent the Venezuelan National Team in upcoming qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Martínez, 31, will represent Venezuela on Friday, March 21, vs. Ecuador at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador. La Vinotinto will then face Peru on Tuesday, March 25, at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Maturín, Venezuela.

Over the years, Josef Martínez has firmly established himself as a key figure for the Venezuelan national football team. Since making his debut for Venezuela in 2011, Martínez has made 66 appearances for his country and scored 14 goals for La Vinotinto, ranking fourth all-time.

Martínez has been an immediate boost to the Quakes' attack this season, scoring a goal in just his second match for the Black and Blue. With 137 league goal contributions (117g/20a), Martínez ranks third among all active MLS players and is tied for sixth with Bradley Wright-Phillips on the all-time list. The former MLS MVP still holds the league record for fastest to reach 100 goals, securing the achievement in just 142 matches.

