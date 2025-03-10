Rafael Navarro Earns Second Consecutive Team of the Matchday Honor for Game-Winning Goal over Austin FC

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

For the second week in a row Rafael Navarro has been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for his skill in front of goal, this time for notching the Rapids' lone goal in Austin to propel his team to its first three-point performance of the season.

The Brazilian striker made the difference for Colorado in the 18th minute at Q2 Stadium, as midfielder Djordje Mihailovic split the Austin backline for Navarro's run in behind to face goalkeeper Brad Stuver one on one. His chip over Stuver floated into the back of the net for the only goal of the match.

Navarro's goal was one of just two shots made by the Rapids' 9, and marked his fifth goal scored in Texas over six appearances versus Austin, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo.

With Navarro's early goal Colorado collected gtheir first win and second shutout of the season, extending their unbeaten streak in MLS play to begin the season.

MLS Team of the Matchday - Matchday 3

F: Yuya Kubo (CIN), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Anders Dreyer (SD)

M: Albert Rusnák (SEA), Yannick Bright (MIA), Jovan Lukic (PHI), Cedric Teuchert (STL)

D: Mathías Laborda (VAN), Michael Boxall (MIN), Andy Najar (NSH)

GK: Roman Bürki (STL)

Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Noah Allen (MIA), Kai Wagner (PHI), Edvard Tagseth (NSH), Jonathan Shore (NYC), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Paul Rothrock (SEA),Tadeo Allende (MIA), Rafael Navarro (COL)

