Atlanta United Announces 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team, Presented by Gallagher

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced on Sunday its 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Gallagher. Held at Factory Atlanta in Chamblee, the Unified Team celebrated the start of its ninth season at its annual Signing Day event where players signed their contracts and were joined by Atlanta United players and Unified ambassadors Brad Guzan and Jay Fortune. Gallagher returns for its fifth season as the presenting sponsor of Atlanta United's Unified Team.

Launched in 2017, Atlanta United's Unified Team is part of MLS WORKS' collaboration with Special Olympics North America (SONA) to form the Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Exchange Program. The program unites individuals with and without intellectual disabilities as members of one team to promote an environment of social inclusion through soccer.

Atlanta United Unified has four matches scheduled this season, beginning at home against Nashville SC Unified on May 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will then travel to Texas to take on Austin FC Unified on May 14 at Q2 Stadium. The team will play its first international match July 12 when it travels to Canada to face Toronto FC Unified at BMO Field. For its fourth and final match of the 2025 season, Atlanta United Unified will host Toronto in a rematch on Aug. 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All Unified matches are scheduled in conjunction with the MLS matches.

The Atlanta United Unified Team trains weekly at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground where training sessions are regularly attended by Atlanta United First and Second Team players. Guzan enters his eighth year as an ambassador while Jay Fortune enters his first season.

Unified teams play 11 vs. 11 matches to align with SONA's vision to have Unified teams play soccer's true format. The team features 10 athletes and 11 partners ranging from 16 - 25 years old.

2025 Atlanta United Unified Roster:

Athletes Position

Alex Eberle Forward

Luke Edwards Defender

Daniel Ellis Forward

Alex Evans Defender

Xavier Hairston Forward

Derrick Harden Goalkeeper

Anthony Hernandez Midfielder

Kelly Robinson Defender

Steven Russell Forward

Liam Stuart Forward

Partners Position

Alexander Bartlett Defender

Savion Brown Forward

Ike Eiswirth Midfielder

Camila Gomez Defender

Connor Mcilihinney Midfielder

Gage Moeller Defender

Tanner Postell Defender

Andrew Rubovitz Midfielder

Emma Sim Defender

Daniel Urshansky Defender

Coaches Title

Marty Jelleme Head Coach

Luis Luna Assistant Coach

Marco Patrie Assistant Coach

