Sporting KC Weekly

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will host Minnesota United FC at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday as the club begins a stretch of the regular season schedule with four of the team's next five matches at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets for the Western Conference match-up are available online at SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Friends & Family 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four hotdogs for only $100. Fans can also take advantage of the Rivalry Pack to secure seats to SKCvMIN on Saturday in addition to SKCvSTL on April 5 and SKCvRSL on June 28.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription and the match will also be nationally televised on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show all of the action from SKCvMIN, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:15 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Fans can take advantage of 20% off all orders or 25% orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLSSAVE (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Led by new head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will host cross-state rivals St. Louis CITY2 at 6 p.m. CT on Friday at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the club's home opener are available online at SeatGeek and the MLS NEXT Pro match-up will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play FC Cincinnati on April 26 will open this Friday.

A new session of Sporting Stripes, an early childhood soccer program for 2-5 year olds, will start on Saturday at Legacy Park Soccer Fields (1501 NE Legacy Dr.) in Lee's Summit, Mo. The program is offered on Saturday mornings for six weeks. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend with a doubleheader at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. The U-15s will host the Houston Rangers at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday followed by the U-14s kicking off against Austin FC at 12 p.m. CT. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

