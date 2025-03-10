Yuya Kubo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3, the league announced Monday.

Kubo was named to the Team of the Matchday for the fifth time in his FC Cincinnati career following his 15th career MLS goal on Saturday night in Cincinnati's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in games played recorded a match-high four shots in FCC's dominant win over Toronto. Kubo's offensive barrage was rewarded in the 88th minute, with his match-sealing goal off a counter to secure three points for Cincinnati.

Kubo's recognition marks his first MLS honor since being named to the Team of the Matchday in Matchday 33 last season. He is the third player to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season through three matchdays.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 3)

F: Yuya Kubo (CIN), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Anders Dreyer (SD)

M: Albert Rusnák (SEA), Yannick Bright (MIA), Jovan Lukic (PHI), Cedric Teuchert (STL)

D: Mathías Laborda (VAN), Michael Boxall (MIN), Andy Najar (NSH)

GK: Roman Bürki (STL)

Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Noah Allen (MIA), Kai Wagner (PHI), Edvard Tagseth (NSH), Jonathan Shore (NYC), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Paul Rothrock (SEA),Tadeo Allende (MIA), Rafael Navarro (COL)

The Orange and Blue are back in action Tuesday, March 11 at Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 fixture, with a 1-1 aggregate score headed into Estadio Universitario. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET with the broadcast on FS1 and TUDN. Fans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return to MLS play next Saturday, March 15 at Charlotte FC. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.