LA Galaxy Weekly

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the Galaxy first play host to C.S. Herediano in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; Fox Sports). Four days later, LA returns to league play to square off against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday, March 12 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX).

LA Galaxy Against C.S. Herediano

Wednesday's second leg Round of 16 match against C.S. Herediano marks the fourth all-time meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and C.S. Herediano, with the series tied 1-1-1 (4 GF, 1 GA). LA fell 1-0 on the road to Herediano in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match on March 5. In 45 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 21-13-11. Notably, the Galaxy won the 2000 edition of the Concacaf Champions' Cup when they earned a 3-2 win over Olimpia at LA Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 21, 2001. The last time the Galaxy qualified for a continental cup competition was during the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League. In the last meeting between LA and Herediano at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy earned a 4-1 win in the second leg Quarterfinal round match of the 2012-13 Concacaf Champions League on March 13, 2013.

LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers

Sunday's match marks the 39th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 15-14-9. Against Portland, LA holds a 14-12-9 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In LA's two meetings against the Timbers during the 2024 campaign, the series was tied 1-1-0 (5 GF, 6 GA). In the last regular-season match played between the two teams, LA fell 4-2 to the Timbers at Providence Park on Sept. 18, 2024. In 15 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against the Timbers at Providence Park, the Galaxy hold a 4-8-4 record. LA holds a 1-1-1 record (5 GF, 5 GA) in its last three matches played at Providence Park dating back to April 3, 2022. In their last eight regular-season matches played against Portland dating back to July 30, 2021, the Galaxy hold a 4-1-3 record (18 GF, 13 GA).

