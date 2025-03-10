Nashville SC Notes Week of March 10, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 10, 2025)- After defeating the Portland Timbers 2-0 at GEODIS Park last Saturday for its second shutout in its first three matches, Nashville Soccer Club (1W-1L-1D) will face the Major League Soccer-leading Philadelphia Union (3W-0L-0D) at Subaru Park on Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT. The first-place Union are led by first-year Head Coach Bradley Carnell and lead MLS in goals (10), assists (13), and goal differential (+7) while featuring the league's leading goal scorer (Tai Baribo, 6) and assist leader (Kai Wagner, 4).

Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, who is in his first full season as manager, previously served as a Philadelphia Union Academy Coach (2012 to 2014) and First Team Assistant Coach (2014 to 2019), helping lead the Pennsylvania side to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015, and 2018 and the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2018.

After opening its 2025 season with a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, March 9, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will travel to Finley Stadium against Chattanooga FC on Saturday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

has conceded the second-fewest goals (two) in the Eastern Conference this season (also, Columbus Crew)

has two shutouts in its first three MLS matches for the second time in club history (2023)

is tied for sixth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 43 (also, Austin FC)

played its first ever match at GEODIS Park vs. the Philadelphia Union, a 1-1 draw on May 1, 2022

faced the Philadelphia Union in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 28, 2021 at Subaru Park in a 1-1 draw decided in favor of Philadelphia on penalty kicks

last faced the Philadelphia Union on July 20, 2024 at Subaru Park

is 1W-4L-3D all-time vs. the Philadelphia Union in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 59W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 24W-35L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-38L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 3W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 38W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Chris Applewhite made his first MLS matchday roster last Saturday vs. the Portland Timbers, becoming the youngest player in club history to do so (17 years and 197 days) and the third Nashville SC homegrown player to dress for a match (also, Isaiah Jones and Adem Sipić)

Josh Bauer made his season debut last Saturday vs. the Timbers when he subbed into the match during the 90th minute

Gastón Brugman made his Nashville SC and season debut last Saturday vs. the Timbers when he subbed into the match during the 86th minute

Teal Bunbury has six career regular season goal contributions (two goals, four assists) vs. the Philadelphia Union, one with Sporting Kansas City (assist) and five with the New England Revolution (2g, 3a)

Dan Lovitz

recorded his 30th career MLS regular season assist last Saturday vs. the Timbers on Ahmed Qasem's goal in the 68th minute

logged an assist vs. the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 with CF Montréal

was born in Wyndmoor, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia on Aug. 27, 1991

Jack Maher leads the team with 91.6% passing accuracy this season (219 completed passes)

Hany Mukhtar scored during Nashville SC's 1-1 regular time draw vs. the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 during the MLS Cup Playoffs

Alex Muyl has two career regular season goal contributions (goal, assist) vs. the Philadelphia Union, both with the New York Red Bulls

Andy Najar

scored his first Nashville SC goal last Saturday vs. the Timbers, his 12th career MLS regular season goal

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. the Timbers

has four career regular season goal contributions (two goals, two assists) vs. the Philadelphia Union, all with D.C. United

Ahmed Qasem scored his first MLS goal on Saturday vs. the Timbers in his first Nashville SC start, becoming the third player in club history to score during his first MLS start (also, Jhonder Cádiz (2021) and Robert Castellanos (2021))

Sam Surridge has one goal in two career regular season matches vs. the Philadelphia Union (April 6, 2024)

Eddi Tagseth

recorded his first Nashville SC and MLS goal contribution last Saturday vs. the Timbers when he assisted on Andy Najar's goal in the 45' +3 minute

earned MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honors for his performance vs. the Timbers

led all players in distance covered vs. the Timbers (8.10 miles)

is second in MLS this season in total distance covered at 23.86 miles

Joe Willis

made four saves last Saturday vs. the Timbers, securing his second clean sheet of the season, 51st regular season clean sheet with Nashville SC, and 69th career MLS regular season shutout

has posted two shutouts in his first three MLS regular season starts for the second time in his career (also, 2023)

Patrick Yazbek

recorded his first Nashville SC regular season assist and MLS goal contribution last Saturday vs. the Timbers when he assisted on Andy Najar's goal in the 45' + 3 minute

made his first start of the season vs. the Timbers after appearing as a substitute in the team's last match vs. the New York Red Bulls

Walker Zimmerman scored his second career MLS goal on June 6, 2013 vs. the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park with FC Dallas

