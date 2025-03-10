St. Louis CITY SC Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 3

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 3 of the 2025 MLS season.

Bürki was tremendous in net on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, making eight saves and shutting out the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy, 3-0, at Dignity Health Sports Park (Watch MLS Wrap-Up Discuss St. Louis' Performance Here). His eight saves were tied for the second-most in a single MLS game this season and tied for the third-most in his career. Overall, the 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year held the Galaxy scoreless despite the home side accumulating 1.88 xG (expected goals) on Sunday evening. With the win, St. Louis became just the fifth team in the past decade - and the 11th in MLS history - to not concede a goal within the opening three matches of a season.

Since joining MLS in 2023, Bürki has produced a shutout in approximately 26.5% of his regular season appearances and has had six different games with at least eight saves. This is the first time in his career he has had a shutout streak of at least three games, and he has conceded one goal or fewer in six of his past seven MLS appearances.

Bürki is the third goalkeeper since the start of 2022 to be named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra, joining Aljaž Ivačič (Matchday 19, 2024) and Dayne St. Clair (Matchday 3, 2022). The Swiss international is the second player in club history to earn the honor, alongside forward João Klauss (Matchday 35 of 2023).

Bürki and St. Louis CITY SC will look to continue the season-opening clean sheet streak next Saturday when they host the highest-scoring team from Matchday 3, Seattle Sounders FC, at Energizer Park (7:30 p.m. CT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

Matchday 1: Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Matchday 2: Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union)

Matchday 3: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC)

