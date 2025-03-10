Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on Loan

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on loan from Argentine top-flight club Racing Club de Avellaneda through the 2025 Major League Soccer Season (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan. The midfielder bolsters the team's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Rodríguez arrives at the Club with valuable experience in his young career, having won the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana 2025 titles, while also previously competing in the historic CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores. He also featured for Argentina's U-23 national team at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament under the management of current Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

Rodríguez, 21, joins Inter Miami from Argentine side Racing Club de Avellaneda, where he developed as a youth player prior to debuting for the first team in 2023. The midfielder subsequently established himself as an important player for Racing, racking up 69 appearances across all competitions while contributing seven goals and four assists. Notably, he helped the club win the 2024 Copa Sudamericana title, featuring in eight matches and recording a goal and two assists en route to being crowned champions, and the CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana 2025 title. Additionally, during his time with Racing, Rodríguez shared the pitch nine times alongside new Inter Miami teammate Tomás Avilés.

The Monte Hermoso, Argentina native also boasts international experience in his young career. Rodríguez has represented Argentina at the U-23 level, competing with the team at 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament under the management of Inter Miami head coach Mascherano. Rodríguez made five appearances in the tournament, scoring a goal in the process, as Argentina's U-23 national team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Notably, Rodríguez featured alongside new Inter Miami teammates Gonzalo Luján, Federico Redondo and Rocco Ríos Novo in Argentina's squad for CONMEBOL's Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Name: Baltasar Rodríguez

Pronunciation: bah-l-tah-sar roh-dree-ges

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Born: 07/09/2001

Age: 21

Birthplace: Monte Hermoso, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina

