Atlanta United Provides Injury Update on Latte Lath
March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that Latte Lath entered concussion protocol after the club's 0-0 draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The forward will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
Atlanta United (1-1-1, 4 points) returns to action Sunday, March 16 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
