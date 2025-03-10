Atlanta United Provides Injury Update on Latte Lath

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that Latte Lath entered concussion protocol after the club's 0-0 draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The forward will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Atlanta United (1-1-1, 4 points) returns to action Sunday, March 16 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

