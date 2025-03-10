Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez

(Chicago Fire FC)

CHICAGO FIRE FC CONTINUES ROAD TRIP AGAINST TORONTO FC AFTER FIRST WIN OF 2025

Bolstered by its first win of the 2025 MLS regular season, Chicago moves on to the second leg of a three-game road trip at Toronto FC on Saturday, March 15, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

The two teams have faced off on 39 occasions since Toronto FC began play in MLS in 2007, with the Fire registering a 12-14-13 record during that span. The Men in Red have scored 60 goals in the all-time series, with forward Chris Rolfe leading the way with four goals all-time against Toronto. Chicago earned points in both matchups against the Reds in 2024, capturing a convincing 4-1 win on June 15 at BMO Field and tying 1-1 on Sept. 28 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Kickoff at BMO Field is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (1-1-1, 4 points) at Toronto FC (0-2-1, 1 point)

Saturday, March 15, 2025

BMO Field - Toronto, Canada

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. TOR: (12-14-13)

Last Game vs. TOR: Sept. 28, 2024 (1-1 D) - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill. (Match Recap)

Last Game at TOR: June 15, 2024 (4-1 W) - BMO Field - Toronto (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match at Toronto FC will be available here on Wednesday, March 12.

by the numbers

1 - Saturday's comeback against FC Dallas was one of a kind. Per Major League Soccer, the victory was the first in Fire history in which the Club scored at least three goals after the 80th minute in a comeback effort - on the road, no less. With goals from two defenders and a center forward, and a stoppage time penalty save by goalkeeper Chris Brady, it was a complete team effort that earned Chicago its first win of 2025.

3 - In Hugo Cuypers' inaugural MLS season, it took the forward 15 matches to score his first three goals of the year. In 2025, it took only three, and they all occurred in the last two. The forward registered his first goal of the season in the 30th minute of the match against D.C. United on March 1. Just over 150 minutes later, the forward scored his third, with a well-struck penalty that sealed the deal for Chicago. His performance earned him an MLS Team of the Matchday selection, his second in a row, going into a promising matchup against Toronto.

6 - Making his MLS - and professional - debut in the 78th minute of the match against FC Dallas on Saturday, it took Leonardo Barroso just six minutes to score his first goal with the team. The Portuguese fullback is one of only four players to score in their first Fire appearance over the last 10 years, joining Robert Berić, Aleksandar Katai, and FIFA World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger. Of the three, Schweinsteiger was the quickest to goal, scoring the opener in the 17th minute of a 2-2 draw against the Montréal Impact on April 1, 2017 - 11 minutes longer than it took Barroso.

