Bright, Allen and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright, defender Noah Allen and attacker Tadeo Allende have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 3 of the 2025 regular season. The trio earns TOTM honors following their instrumental performances in helping a 10-man Inter Miami defeat Charlotte FC 1-0 win at home on Sunday afternoon.
Bright features in the starting XI in what marks his first TOTM selection this campaign. The Italian midfielder was key in possession and in defensive duties to help Inter Miami keep a clean sheet and claim all three points despite playing a man down for the majority of the match.
Allen and Allende feature amongst the TOTM substitutes as they earn their first selection this regular season. Allen was a rock at the back, with the Inter Miami Academy product recording four tackles to help the team keep Charlotte scoreless. Allende, meanwhile, scored the winner in fantastic fashion after a great play in combination with striker Luis Suárez in the 46th minute right as the second half got underway. The goal was Allende's second this regular season, who has now scored in the team's last four matches across all competitions.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Mauricio Venegas
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2025
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3 - Chicago Fire FC
- Bright, Allen and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Rafael Navarro Earns Second Consecutive Team of the Matchday Honor for Game-Winning Goal over Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Yuya Kubo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3 - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 10, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on Loan - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on Loan - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Youth Programs and Expand Access to Both Teams at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- U.S. Men's National Team Comes to East Hartford on Road to 2026 FIFA World Cup - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Announces Poppi as the Club's Official Soda - Inter Miami CF
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Bright, Allen and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on Loan
- Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on Loan
- Inter Miami CF Announces Poppi as the Club's Official Soda
- Allende Strikes as 10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium