Bright, Allen and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright, defender Noah Allen and attacker Tadeo Allende have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 3 of the 2025 regular season. The trio earns TOTM honors following their instrumental performances in helping a 10-man Inter Miami defeat Charlotte FC 1-0 win at home on Sunday afternoon.

Bright features in the starting XI in what marks his first TOTM selection this campaign. The Italian midfielder was key in possession and in defensive duties to help Inter Miami keep a clean sheet and claim all three points despite playing a man down for the majority of the match.

Allen and Allende feature amongst the TOTM substitutes as they earn their first selection this regular season. Allen was a rock at the back, with the Inter Miami Academy product recording four tackles to help the team keep Charlotte scoreless. Allende, meanwhile, scored the winner in fantastic fashion after a great play in combination with striker Luis Suárez in the 46th minute right as the second half got underway. The goal was Allende's second this regular season, who has now scored in the team's last four matches across all competitions.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

