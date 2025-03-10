U.S. Men's National Team Comes to East Hartford on Road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHICAGO - The U.S. Men's National Team will take on strong European sides Turkey and Switzerland in a pair of important preparation matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The matches will provide the USMNT with one of its few opportunities to face European opposition before the World Cup and will serve as the team's final tune-up before competing in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Nearly one year before the start of the World Cup, the USA will first host Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff against the 2024 European Championship quarterfinalists is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the match broadcast live on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, and Universo and streamed on Max and Peacock.

Three days later, USA-Switzerland, presented by Coca-Cola, will serve as the Send-Off match ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., hosts on June 10, with the match kicking off at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local) and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary on USMNT matches for the first time while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call.

TICKETS

Tickets for both matches go on sale to the public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. in the local venue time. The presale for these matches will begin Tuesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local venue time and run to Friday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

REVOLUTION SEASON MEMBER PRESALE

New England Revolution Season Members will have access to a special pre-sale that will begin on Wednesday, March, 12 at 2 p.m. and run until Friday, March 14 at 8 a.m. Additional information on Revolution ticket offers including this U.S. Men's National Team match will be available soon.

