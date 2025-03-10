Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Youth Programs and Expand Access to Both Teams at Shell Energy Stadium

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Local youth soccer players can enjoy unmatched access to their favorite Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC players throughout the year with the launch of the Youth Soccer Partners Program. The organization launched the program today with 11 local youth programs and will expand its efforts throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to expand access to the professional game to more youth players in our region and celebrate their accomplishments at Dash and Dynamo matches," Vice President of Ticketing, Jared Graff said. "Houston has a robust youth program ecosystem, which we look to support with access to our players, coaches and venue to grow the fandom and visibility of the sport in our city."

Programs that participate will receive a wide range of benefits such as complimentary tickets to Dash and Dynamo games. Additionally, programs will enjoy in-stadium recognition during home games, including a season-long kit wall, as well as exclusive meet and greet opportunities with both teams and digital recognition on different team platforms.

The 11 youth programs currently enrolled in the program include, Challenge Soccer Club, Crossbar Academy, Dynamos SC, GFI Soccer Academy, i9 Sports, Klein Soccer Club, Lightning Elite FC, Pasadena Energy FC, Texas United Futbol Club, Timbergrove Sports Association and YMCA.

The Dash open the 2024 regular season at Shell Energy Stadium on March 14 when they host Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit. The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on March 15 to host U.S. Men's National Team forward Diego Luna and Real Salt Lake. Tickets for both matches are available on SeatGeek (Dash and Dynamo), the official ticket partner of Houston Dynamo Football Club.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.