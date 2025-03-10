Inter Miami CF Announces Poppi as the Club's Official Soda

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today an exciting new partnership with poppi, the prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Together, Inter Miami and poppi invite fans to enjoy a better-for-you soda experience while cheering on their team at Chase Stadium.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Austin, TX-based poppi has grown into a modern beverage company that reimagines how consumers think about soda. Available at every major retailer nationwide, digitally native poppi has amassed a highly engaged social following and become synonymous with culture in just five years.

"poppi is a vibrant and innovative brand that brings a unique twist to Inter Miami's robust beverage lineup at Chase Stadium," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. "We're delighted to welcome poppi to our team and look forward to seeing our fans at the stadium, savoring every moment of our home matches with poppi in hand."

"We're thrilled to team up with Inter Miami CF, a visionary fútbol club with a community-first approach. We're both pushing boundaries in our categories- they give their fans the freedom to dream, and we give ours the freedom to love soda again! I can't wait to see how fans create new memories with a poppi in hand as they cheer on the team," said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of poppi.

Through this partnership, poppi has secured Chase Stadium pouring rights for the first time in company history. Fans can enjoy poppi soda by ordering through suite menus and at several locations in Chase Stadium, including premium hospitality areas, concession stands, or several branded locations. poppi will also be available for purchase at the Baptist Health Community Field concession stand during events, located at the Florida Blue Training Center.

To enhance the fan experience for the whole family, as part of the partnership poppi will participate in fan activations, including exit giveaways, promotional offers and upcoming fan sweepstakes. As both brands are digitally native, the partnership will go beyond the pitch and feature exciting and new social content campaigns.

On Sunday, March 9, at Inter Miami CF's home match against Charlotte FC, the Club's newest Official Partner, poppi, elevated the fan experience by bringing its refreshing soda to the festivities. The excitement kicked off at La Familia's tailgate, where Inter Miami's most loyal supporters received poppi. Co-Founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth and family also took part in the Official Coin Toss at kickoff. During halftime, youth players took the field for the "poppi Shootout."

Fans and followers of both Inter Miami CF and poppi are encouraged to stay tuned for more exciting initiatives and activations to come.

