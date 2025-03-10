Sounders FC Signs Defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

March 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi for the remainder of the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027. The University of Washington product made 25 appearances for Tacoma in 2024 after being selected in the first round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He has appeared in three games for Sounders FC this season via Short-Term Agreement and scored the opening goal in a 5-2 win over LAFC on Saturday.

"We are happy to add a player of Kalani's quality to our team," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He's another great example of a player that came to the club with the humility and character to accept the professional pathway within our structure. His eagerness to work with our talented staff, coupled with his on-field accomplishments, have earned him this First Team contract."

Kossa-Rienzi, 22, was drafted 23rd overall by Seattle in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft before signing with Defiance after a standout collegiate career with Washington. He made 25 appearances (21 starts) for Tacoma during 2024, including starts in both of Tacoma's games in the MLSNP Playoffs, tallying three assists while completing 85 percent of his passes. He also appeared in six total matches (three starts) for Sounders FC via Short-Term Agreement from 2024-2025, including three matches this season, scoring two goals. In addition to the opening strike in Saturday's win over LAFC, he scored the game-winning goal against Phoenix Rising FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

"Kalani has fully earned this opportunity with the First Team," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's proven himself as a dynamic, hardworking player both in college and with Defiance. His versatility and determination stand out, and we're excited to add his unique skillset to the group. I'm eager to watch him progress and play a role in strengthening our squad."

Prior to signing with Defiance, Kossa-Rienzi appeared in 76 matches (68 starts) over four seasons at the University of Washington, scoring six goals while adding 11 assists. After recording an assist in his first game against Northwestern University, the Berkeley, California native scored two goals and added three assists during his sophomore year. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference First Team as a junior and senior, in addition to a United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Second Team selection following his junior year. Kossa-Rienzi also helped the Huskies to a second-place Pac-12 finish and run to the NCAA National Championship game as a sophomore, followed by a first-place conference finish as a junior before advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sounders FC travels to Liga MX side Cruz Azul for the second leg of its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, March 11 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario (5:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports, TUDN, VIX+). The Rave Green then return to MLS action with a road match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 15 at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi for the remainder of the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027 on March 10, 2025.

Full Name: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

Position: Defender

Number: 85

Pronunciation: Kuh-LAWN-ee Co-suh-RE-en-zee

Height: 5-7

Weight: 150

Hometown: Berkeley, CA

Date of Birth: June 27, 2002, in Berkeley, CA

Nationality: USA

Acquired: Signed to the First Team on March 10, 2025

