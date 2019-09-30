Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears conclude their three-game, preseason schedule tonight with a 7:05 PM puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Both teams will meet 12 times throughout the 2019-20 regular season, with the first match up slated for Oct. 12.

Hershey Bears (1-1-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-0-0-0)

September 30, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Preseason Game 3 | PPL Center

Referees: Beaudry Halkidis (48), Ben O'Quinn (27)

Linesmen: Jesse Marquis (86), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears take the ice for the final time in the preseason after claiming a victory on Saturday night at Giant Center. The Bears claimed a 2-1 overtime decision on home ice versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The visitors took a 1-0 lead into the third period before Hershey's Matt Moulson tied the game on the power play at 7:56 of the final frame. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the winning goal for Hershey at 2:56 of overtime, accepting a Garrett Pilon feed and beating Wilkes-Barre goaltender Alex D'Orio on a breakaway. The Phantoms were in action last night on home ice, scoring a 3-1 win over the Penguins. Andy Andreoff had a goal and an assist for the Phantoms in the win.

FINAL AUDITION:

Tonight's contest is Hershey's final game of the preseason. The Bears enter tonight's game with a roster of 31 players, with additional players expected to be assigned to the club by the Washington Capitals later this week. After cuts yesterday, the only player that remains on a tryout with the Bears is forward Casey Bailey, who is expected to play tonight. In his last tenure in AHL with Bridgeport in 2017-18, Bailey had four points (two goals, two assists) in eight games versus Lehigh Valley.

CZECHING BACK IN:

Vitek Vanecek was loaned to the Bears by the Washington Capitals on Saturday and is slated to play in tonight's game. Vanecek appeared in six games versus the Phantoms last year, posting a 3-2-1 record with a 2.82 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. The Czech Republic native signed a three-year extension with the Capitals this summer and enters his fourth season with the Bears. In his AHL career, Vanecek is 52-33-15 with a 2.69 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, and nine shutouts.

FORMER PHANTOM:

Hershey center Chris McCarthy is expected to play his third game of the preseason tonight. The Collegeville, PA native is a former member of Lehigh Valley. McCarthy played parts of two seasons with the Phantoms, including 17 games in 2016-17. McCarthy signed a one-year, AHL deal with the Bears this summer after joining the team late last season on a professional tryout.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.