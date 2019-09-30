San Jose Barracuda Reassign Forward Marcus Vela to Orlando
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players have been reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
Marcus Vela - F
In addition, the team has released forward Jake Jackson from his professional-tryout agreement. Jackson will also join Orlando.
The Barracuda roster now stands at 24 players.
