Colorado Eagles Reassign Nine Players

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche have announced that the team has reassigned the following players:

Pos. Player Team (League)

F Tim McGauley Utah (ECHL)

F Ryan Wagner Utah (ECHL)

F Travis Barron Utah (ECHL)

F Griffen Molino Utah (ECHL)

F Patrick McGrath Utah (ECHL)

F Derian Plouffe Indy (ECHL)*

D Peter Tischke Utah (ECHL)

D Eric Williams Utah (ECHL)

G Mason McDonald Utah (ECHL)

*Released from Professional Tryout

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.