Monsters Weekly

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





Monsters Weekly Storylines

In 2019-20, Cleveland will open the season on the road for only the fourth time in franchise history when the Monsters visit Laval this weekend. The Monsters are 2-1-0-0 all-time in season-opening road games and 7-5-0-0 in season-opening games overall. This year, Cleveland and Laval will compete as Division rivals for the second time with the Monsters leading the two teams' all-time series with a head-to-head record of 5-3-0-0 vs. Laval. The last time the Monsters visited the Rocket, Cleveland claimed four points in a pivotal late-season two-game series during the 2018-19 season that helped the Monsters secure their third-ever berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Mike Eaves joins the Cleveland Monsters as the sixth head coach in franchise history following 34 seasons of professional and collegiate coaching. Most recently, Eaves spent 17 years in the collegiate ranks with Minnesota's St. Olaf College (2016-19) after a 14-year stint with his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin (2002-16) where he led the Badgers to the 2006 NCAA Championship. Eaves previously spent time in the AHL as head coach for the Hershey Bears from 1990-93 and served as an assistant coach at the NHL level spanning seven seasons with the Calgary Flames (1985-86), Philadelphia Flyers (1988-90, 1993-94) and Pittsburgh Penguins (1997-2000).

The Monsters Home Opener at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Friday, October 11th!

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

