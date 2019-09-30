Blue Jackets Assign Robinson to Monsters, Place Dano on Waivers

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Eric Robinson to Cleveland and waived forward Marko Dano for the purpose of assigning him to the Monsters.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Bellmawr, NJ, Robinson, 24, posted a -3 rating in 14 appearances for Columbus spanning the last two seasons and added 12-12-24 with 15 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 45 appearances for the Monsters in 2018-19. Prior to his professional career, Robinson supplied 39-28-67 with 74 penalty minutes and a -29 rating spanning four seasons at Princeton University from 2014-18 and served as Princeton's captain during the 2017-18 campaign. In 50 appearances for the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2013-14 season, Robinson contributed 8-16-24 with 24 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

A 5'11", 212 lb. left-shooting native of Eisenstadt, Austria, Dano, 24, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 138 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche, Dano posted 19-26-45 with 47 penalty minutes and a +2 rating spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-19.

In 140 career AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-17 and 2018-19 for the Springfield Falcons, Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose, Dano tallied 29-51-80 with 157 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Dano also supplied 6-6-12 with 67 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 78 KHL appearances for HC Slovan Bratislava spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Internationally, Dano represented Slovakia in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 IIHF World Championships.

