Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the following five players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:

G - Eric Comrie*

D - Nelson Nogier*

F - JC Lipon*

F - Joona Luoto

F - C.J. Suess

* - Pending waivers

The Jets have 14 forwards, 8 defencemen, and two goalies on their roster.

