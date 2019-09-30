Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the following five players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:

G - Eric Comrie*

D - Nelson Nogier*

F - JC Lipon*

F - Joona Luoto

F - C.J. Suess

* - Pending waivers

The Jets have 14 forwards, 8 defencemen, and two goalies on their roster.

