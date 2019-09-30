Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the following five players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:
G - Eric Comrie*
D - Nelson Nogier*
F - JC Lipon*
F - Joona Luoto
F - C.J. Suess
* - Pending waivers
The Jets have 14 forwards, 8 defencemen, and two goalies on their roster.
