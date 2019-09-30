Five Players Assigned by NY Rangers, Nine Removed from Roster
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:
Assigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:
Forwards (3): Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, Vinni Lettieri
Defensemen (1): Ryan Lindgren
Goaltenders (1): Igor Shesterkin
Reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):
Forwards (3): Jake Elmer, Dawson Leedahl, Ty Ronning
Loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):
Forwards (2): Greg Chase, Shawn McBride
Defensemen (1): Zach Tolkinen
Goaltenders (1): Tom McCollum
Released from training camp tryouts by Wolf Pack:
Forwards (1): Connor Brickley
Goaltenders (1): Francois Brassard
The Pack roster now includes 24 players, 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders:
Goal (2): Adam Huska, Igor Shesterkin
Defense (8): Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, Mason Geertsen, Joey Keane, Ryan Lindgren, Vincent LoVerde, Darren Raddysh, Jeff Taylor
Forwards (14): Matt Beleskey, Filip Chytil, Phil DiGiuseppe, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Nick Jones, Vitali Kravtsov, Vinni Lettieri, Ville Meskanen, Patrick Newell, Danny O'Regan, Lewis Zerter-Gossage
The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season this Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
