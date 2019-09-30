Amerks Begin 64th Season Friday Night

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) ... The Rochester Americans usher in the 2019-20 American Hockey League season on Friday, Oct. 4 when they host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Opening Night festivities begin on Friday with a special two-hour Rockin' on the River Pregame Party presented by Genesee Brew House from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on the riverside of The Blue Cross Arena prior to the Amerks 2019-20 Home Opener presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The event will feature live music from DJ Naps and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light for fans 21 and older. Fans will also have the chance to win some great prizes throughout the event, including Amerks team-signed jerseys and a limited edition Squier Bullet Mustang electric guitar courtesy of the House of Guitars.

Fans in attendance will also receive a 2019-20 Amerks magnet schedule courtesy of Nissan. Prior to the game, there will be special pre-game introductions of this year's team on the ice.

Ticket specials for Opening Night against the Crunch include the Zweigle's Family Pack. For just $79, fans will receive Lower Level tickets (some restrictions may apply), four hot dogs and four sodas. A minimum of four tickets is required in order to purchase the Zweigle's Family Pack, which is available at www.amerks.com/zweigles.

Returning again this season, fans can pick up an $18 ticket to a Friday night Amerks home game as well as a complimentary voucher for any Wednesday home game this season when they stop by any participating Wendy's location.

The popular Eats and Seats package, presented by The Distillery, is also available for Opening Night, featuring one Lower Level ticket and a $10 gift card to The Distillery for only $25. Fans can purchase the Eats and Seats package by visiting www.amerks.com/distillery.

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

