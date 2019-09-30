Sens Trim Training Camp Roster by Eight

The Belleville Senators have trimmed its training camp roster by eight players.

Forwards Francois Beauchemin, Chris Clapperton, defencemen Michael Brodzinski, Miles Gendron and goaltender Alex Dubeau have been assigned to the ECHL's Brampton Beast while the Ottawa Senators have reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord from Belleville to Brampton.

Furthermore, the Senators released forwards Cole Cassels and Mark Kastelic from their training camp tryout. Kastelic will return to the WHL's Calgary Hitmen.

Belleville opens its 2019-20 regular season Saturday in Toronto before returning home for Opening Night on Oct. 11 against Binghamton.

