San Jose Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Date Change
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced a date change for the 2019-20 regular-season schedule:
Friday, March 20th's game against the Bakersfield Condors has been moved to Sunday, March 22 (5:00 p.m.).
