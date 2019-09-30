San Jose Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Date Change

SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced a date change for the 2019-20 regular-season schedule:

Friday, March 20th's game against the Bakersfield Condors has been moved to Sunday, March 22 (5:00 p.m.).

