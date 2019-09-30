Chicago Wolves Regain Kolesar, Bischoff

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that forward Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Jake Bischoff have been assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. They'll be ready for the Wolves' opener Saturday night against Grand Rapids at Allstate Arena.

The 22-year-old Kolesar scored 20 goals during the regular season last year to share third place on the Wolves. The powerful Winnipeg native added six goals and five assists during Chicago's run to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.

Bischoff, 25, has been a stalwart on the Wolves' blue line each of the last two years. He posted seven goals, 16 assists and a team-leading +23 plus/minus rating during the 2017-18 season before adding two goals, 11 assists and a +11 rating in 2018-19. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native played in all 22 Calder Cup Playoffs games last spring and contributed five assists.

Kolesar and Bischoff both saw extensive action with Vegas during the NHL preseason. Kolesar appeared in five exhibition games and notched one assist, a -1 plus/minus rating and 16 penalty minutes. Bischoff played three games and earned a +4 plus/minus rating with two penalty minutes.

The Wolves kick off the 2019-20 regular season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a 2019 Western Conference championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To secure season or single-game tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.